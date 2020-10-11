Samithi members appeal for token performance of 'Huli Vesha'

Dasara Shobhayathre Samithi of Mangaladevi Temple has appealed to the district administration to issue permits for token performance of the Pili Vesha during Navaratri chariot festivals of Mangaladevi and Mariyamma temples.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has not given permission for Huli Vesha during Navarathri celebrations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, Samithi president Dilraj Alva said a meeting of the Huli Vesha teams were convened recently and it was decided to hold Huli Vesha as an offering to the Goddess in front of the chariots of Mangaladevi Temple and Mariyamma temple from October 24 to 26. All the teams have decided to offer tiger dance in a simple manner amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

He said, "Pili Vesha or Huli Vesha was being performed not for pomp and gaiety but as an offering to the Goddess. It is not for entertainment nor for raising money," Alva added.

He said Huli Veshadharis have a special honour during Navaratri celebrations at Mangaladevi and Mariyamma temples. Huli Vesha dance is associated with the Navaratri celebrations at Mangaladevi and Mariyamma temples from time immemorial. Nine Huli Vesha teams namely -- Mulihithlu Games team, Mulihithlu Friends Circle, Adi Maheshwara Friends Circle, Emmekere Friends Circle, Young Guys Gorakshadandu, New Yuvaka Mandala Marnamikatte, Baby Raj Friends Garodi, Geleyara Balaga Arekerebail and Mulihithlu Friends Tiger perform before the chariot during Navaratri.

Alva said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has assured the members of the Samithi to consider their demands during a meeting of the Endowment department on October 13.