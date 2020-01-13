Sammelana: Police looking for culprits of petrol bomb

Bottles filled with petrol and tyres were recovered behind a hardware shop near JCBM College during Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Sringeri, on January 10.

The investigation is in progress to nab the culprits, said police.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the spot at 3 pm. They recovered three bottles filled with petrol and fixed with a cloth wick on top of the cap, a can with little petrol and two tyres from the spot. In this regard, a case has been registered at Sringeri police station, police said.

Reacting to the incident, District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said on getting information on the petrol bomb, the police have rushed to the spot and taken all precautionary measures, to avoid any untoward incident.

“I acted according to the stand taken by me in connection with the District Sahitya Sammelana. The district administration acted responsibly in maintaining law and order,” he said.