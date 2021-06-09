Samples to be collected from elephants for Covid-19 tests

Swab samples will be collected from the elephants of Mattigodu elephant camp, in the coming three days, said camp RFO Kiran Kumar.

There are 18 elephants including Dasara elephant Abhimanyu, at Mattigodu camp.

Dr Muzib Rehman, a veterinarian of Hunsur Wildlife Division, has been taking rest after taking the Covid-19 vaccination. The swab test of the elephants will be conducted soon after his return to duty.

As cases of elephants testing positive for Covid-19 has come to light in Coimbatore, all possible precautions are being taken in the elephant camps in Kodagu district.