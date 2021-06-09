Samples to be collected from elephants for Covid tests

Samples to be collected from elephants for Covid-19 tests

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jun 09 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 22:33 ist

Swab samples will be collected from the elephants of Mattigodu elephant camp, in the coming three days, said camp RFO Kiran Kumar.

There are 18 elephants including Dasara elephant Abhimanyu, at Mattigodu camp.

Dr Muzib Rehman, a veterinarian of Hunsur Wildlife Division, has been taking rest after taking the Covid-19 vaccination. The swab test of the elephants will be conducted soon after his return to duty.

As cases of elephants testing positive for Covid-19 has come to light in Coimbatore, all possible precautions are being taken in the elephant camps in Kodagu district.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

covid tests
samples to be collected from elephants
Mattigodu elephant camp
precautions 
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 