Samskrithi Utsava in Udupi

Samskrithi Vishwa Prathishtana, Udupi, in association with MGM College, will organise Samskrithi Utsava at Muddanna Mantapa on the college premises on January 31.

Film director Girish Kasaravalli will be presented with Vishwaprabha Puraskar on the occasion. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Alva’s Education Foundation president Dr Mohan Alva will preside over the programme.

A documentary on Vishwanath Shenoy, founder of Samskrithi Vishwa Prathishtana, will be screened.

Artistes of Alva’s Ranga Adhyayana Kendra will president ‘Makkala Mayaloka’ play on the occasion. The play is directed by Jeevanram Sullia, a press release from foundation convener H P Raviraj stated.