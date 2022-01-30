Samskrithi Utsava in Udupi

Samskrithi Utsava in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 30 2022, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 00:35 ist
Artistes perform a scene from ‘Makkala Mayaloka’ play.

Samskrithi Vishwa Prathishtana, Udupi, in association with MGM College, will organise Samskrithi Utsava at Muddanna Mantapa on the college premises on January 31. 

Film director Girish Kasaravalli will be presented with Vishwaprabha Puraskar on the occasion. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Alva’s Education Foundation president Dr Mohan Alva will preside over the programme.

A documentary on Vishwanath Shenoy, founder of Samskrithi Vishwa Prathishtana, will be screened.

Artistes of Alva’s Ranga Adhyayana Kendra will president ‘Makkala Mayaloka’ play on the occasion. The play is directed by Jeevanram Sullia, a press release from foundation convener H P Raviraj stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samskrithi Utsava
Udupi
Samskrithi Vishwa Prathishtana
MGM College

Related videos

What's Brewing

Loss, meet love…

Loss, meet love…

Research hints at factors affecting long Covid chances

Research hints at factors affecting long Covid chances

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: An exercise in image control

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: An exercise in image control

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

 