Sand royalty hiked in Udupi: DC

The state government has hiked the royalty for per tonne of sand to Rs 80. Along with royalty, other fees should also be paid by the permit holders to the government. Hence, the sand price has also been increased, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha.

The decision was taken at the district-level sand monitoring committee. The sand extracted from CRZ areas in Swarna, Seetha and Papanashini rivers have been increased to Rs 600 from Rs 550 per tonne.

Accordingly, the price of 10 metric tonne sand is fixed at Rs 6,000. The cost of loading for 8 to 10 metric tonne weighing vehicle is Rs 700, four to eight metric tonne vehicle is Rs 500 and one to four metric tonne vehicle is Rs 300.

The transportation cost for a big truck transporting sand upto 20-km radius is Rs 3,000 and later, Rs 50 will be charged per kilometre.

For a medium lorry (4 to 8 metric tonne), the transportation cost has been fixed at Rs 2,000 upto 20-km and later Rs 40 per kilometre will be charged.

For a small vehicle (1 to 4 metric tonne), the transportation cost is fixed at Rs 1,500 for 20-km radius. Later, Rs 35 per kilometre will be charged.

If anyone is found charging more than the price fixed by the district administration, then the public can complain to mines and geology officials at 0820-2572333 or district control room 0820-2574802 1077. People can also contact officials: R Padmasri- 9980951087, Gautham Shastri- 6361286320.