Sandal Uroos begins in Chikkamagaluru

Sandal Uroos at Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah commenced in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. Devotees from different parts of the country have arrived to take part in the Uroos.

Sandal from Joladal was carried to the Dargah on the occasion.

The devotees sang devotional songs throughout the procession. Devotees offered coins and flowers to the procession.

Shakhadri Sayyad Gouse Moideen and his supporters urged the district administration to allow them to carry out traditional rituals inside the cave. As the district administration refused to grant permission, the devotees offered prayers from outside.

There was brisk business at the stalls that had come up en route to the hilly range. The police security was strengthened on the route to the Dargah and at Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah. CCTV cameras were installed at strategic locations.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and Superintendent of Police Harish Pande were at the spot.