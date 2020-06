Sanjay Varma will take charge as Director Refinery of MRPL, with immediate effect as per the order from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Sanjay Varma has experience of 30 years in Petroleum Refining, Petrochemicals and Fertiliser sectors. He has rendered more than 25 years of service at MRPL, Mangaluru with cross-functional work exposure in projects, operations, utilities, materials and HSE. He has led as Group General Manager (I/c Refinery) for the last two years.