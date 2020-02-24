Sanskrit is a knowledge system, says KKSU vice chancellor

Sanskrit is more than a language. It embodies a knowledge system which is inclusive of many subjects, such as Science, said Prof Shrinivas Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor, Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU), Nagpur.

He was delivering the inaugural address at ‘Samvardhanam’, a one-day national conference on ‘The Rediscovery of Sanskrit: Ancient Indian Perspectives and Contemporary Global Relevance in the 21st Century’.

It was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Department of Sanskrit of Canara College, in association with Sanskrit Promotion Foundation, New Delhi, at Sudhindra auditorium, Canara High School Campus in Dongarakeri, Mangaluru, on Monday.

“Sanskrit is a global language in the real sense as it has the quality of uniting all instead of dominating over all other languages. Use of Sanskrit develops one’s intellect. Only because there are fewer people speaking Sanskrit, it does not mean that the language has less to offer. Sanskrit has been the main source of vocabulary in most of the languages. The influence of Sanskrit on Dravidian languages like Kannada had been maximum,” he said.

The vice chancellor predicted that the study of linguistics has evoked interest worldwide and languages will offer great opportunities in the next 10 years.

He also lamented that parents these days are insisting their children speak English at homes, instead of their mother tongue. This attitude is detrimental to regional languages.

Conference organising secretary and Canara College Sanskrit Department head Dr Shantala Vishwasa, in her keynote address, stated that the conference is directed to encourage the exchange of ideas on Sanskrit and the ancient Indian knowledge it endorses.

Pointing out that Sanskrit is the origin of all languages, Shantala opined that one needs to have a broader perspective on Sanskrit.

Canara High School Association alternate treasurer Vaman Kamath presided over the programme.

Canara College Principal Dr K V Malini, IQAC coordinators and conveners Dr Premalatha V and Hardik P Chauhan, and student convener Bindiya Shet were present.