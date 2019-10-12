Santosh Hegde opposes govt move to prohibit media

Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde on Saturday opposed the state government’s move to prohibit private television channels from recording the proceedings of the Legislature session.

“The government should respect freedom of the media,” he said, while interacting with reporters at the sidelines of ‘Karnapex 2019’ organised at the Dr TMA Pai Convention Hall.

Justice Hegde reminded that the media is the fourth pillar of democracy. “It is a wrong move by the government to allow only Doordarshan to record the proceedings,” he said.

On ED and IT raids, he said that it is not true that investigations are politically motivated. It is the duty of the investigative agencies to conduct an investigation. Those who are opposing the raids by the ED and IT will support the same when they come to power, he added.

To a query on the sedition law filed against celebrities who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on mob lynching, Justice Hegde said that the sedition law should be used for the larger interest of the nation and its integrity but not for any other purpose.

“I respect the functions of the Executive and do not support officials who resign their posts on any grounds. The officials should not be influenced by emotional aspects and should not take things politically,” Justice Hegde said, while responding to bureaucrats tendering resignation.