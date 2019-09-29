Saree walk draws huge crowd in Mangaluru

The second edition of Saree Walk and Run witnessed enthusiastic participation by 800 women at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Mannagudda here, on Sunday.

It was jointly organised by Mangaluru Women’s Run Troupe and Medimade Solutions in association with Lions Club, JCI Club, Inner wheel Club, and other Women Clubs in the city.

The Saree run covered 2 km. The event aimed to cross boundaries and break common misconceptions that saree can not be worn while walking and running, to keep oneself fit.

Starting from Mannagudda Park, the women passed through Mannagudda Gurji Circle-Ladyhill-Urwa Market Junction-Gandhi Park.

According to Rajesh, one of the organiser, it is an attempt to create awareness among women on fitness and well-being.

Prior to the walk and run, the participants were warmed up with a dance and exercise session choreographed by Easi-Fit Club and Focal Zone group. The Saree Walk and Run was inaugurated by MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gayathri Nayak and Asha Jyothi Rai, President of Asare Charitable Trust and others.

Certificates, medals

Participation certificates and medals were given to all the participants. Prizes were distributed to those dressed in traditional saree, individual woman and group, slogan on fitness and saree walk and run group with the largest member of participants.

Lions Club of Mangalore won the Best Club prize with large number of walkers; Canara Primary School Teachers/staff won the prize for highest registration in institution category and in hospital category the prize for highest participants was bagged by A J Hospital.

The winners in Saree Walk and Run are Chaithanya of Mucchur (First), Reshma of Soorinje (second) and Suchithra Ganesh of MRPL (Third).