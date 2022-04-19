Sarvottama Seva award to be presented

Sarvottama Seva Prashasti will be presented to the best-performing state government employees during a programme planned at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall at 11 am on April 21.

Karnataka State Government Employees' Association district president P K Krishna told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Tuesday that the programme will be inaugurated by District In-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar.

Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath will preside over the programme. Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport Minister S Angara and Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary will be the guests of honour. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will be the chief guest.

As many as 20 employees will be presented with the award for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. Meritorious students will be felicitated on the occasion, said Krishna.