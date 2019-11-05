Savayava Santhe to begin soon: officials

Savayava Santhe, an organic farm goods market, will begin functioning soon. A committee has already been formed in this regard, officials from Horticulture department said.

"In a meeting held recently, the committee members have decided to revive the Savayava Santhe,'' the officials said at the quarterly KDP meeting held on the premises of taluk panchayat office here, on Monday.

Veterinary department In-charge Assistant Director Dr Gopalkrishna Bhat said 71 posts out of the sanctioned 132 posts were vacant in the department.

Out of 56 Group D jobs, only three were permanent workers and remaining 53 were contract workers. For past five years, only veterinary doctors were appointed and no other posts were filled up.

Kaup MLA Lalaji Mendon directed officials to submit a report on the vacancies in the department.

The Fisheries department Deputy Director Kiran said that stringent action will be taken against unscientific fishing, including bull trawling. Inspections were being carried out on a daily basis.

The MLA said that the diesel supply should be denied to the bull trawlers involved in unscientific fishing.

An officer said a proposal was submitted to the government for releasing the subsidy amount for the beneficiaries, who purchased boat engines. Forty persons had received the subsidies for the year 2018 and another 163 beneficiaries were yet to receive the benefits.

He instructed the officials to study the feasibility aspects of handing over Matsyashraya Yojana to Rajiv Gandhi Vasati Nigam. The report needs to be submitted to the fisheries minister, MLA added.