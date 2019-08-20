Save Western Ghats: Naxal leader

Suspected naxal leader Roopesh, accused of being involved in naxal acivities in Kodagu district was produced before the district principal and sessions court on Tuesday.

No sooner Roopesh, accompanied by police, stepped into the court premises, he shouted slogans on the need to save Western Ghats.

To be shifted

Roopesh, imprisoned in Kerala jail, was shifted to Madikeri court amidst high security.

This is Roopesh’s ninth appearance in the court, sources added. After the court posted the next hearing to August 31, Roopesh, accompanied by the police, returned to Kerala.