SC grants bail to anti-CAA protesters of Mangaluru

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to 21 anti CAA-NPR-NRC protesters of Mangaluru with the condition “they shall ensure that they do not participate in any violent activities or meetings.” The accused-protesters were allegedly involved in the agitation, which resulted in police firing, causing death of two persons in Mangaluru in December 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian allowed them regular bail after hearing senior advocate R Basant and advocate Haris Beeran for Ashik alias Mohammad Asik and others.

The court directed that they would be released on bail on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs.25,000 each.

The accused were already granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on February 17. However, this order was stayed by the apex court on March 6.

On Wednesday, the court lifted its stay on the HC’s order. It directed all the applicants to report to the concerned police station every alternate Monday as another condition for their bail. The court passed its order having regard to the observation of the high court that it was not possible to prima facie determine the presence of the accused persons at the spot and without treating the said observation as final finding of the fact.

On a contention made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the bench said, “We make it clear that the observations of the high court on question of fact and law are obviously made prima facie and shall not affect the trial.”

In their plea, the accused contended that they were involved in peaceful protests only but the police resorted to the firing leading to death of two persons.

They said they have been in custody for more than seven months since December 22, 2019 and the police have already filed a charge sheet and hence they were no more required for investigation. They also cited Covid-19 pandemic for seeking relief.