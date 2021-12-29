SC judge lays foundation stone for judicial officers quarters

SC judge lays foundation stone for judicial quarters

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 29 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 23:07 ist
Supreme Court Judge Justice Abdul Nazeer symbolically laid the foundation stone for the second phase of judicial officers quarters on BC Road on Wednesday.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Abdul Nazeer laid the foundation stone for judicial officers quarters (Block B) in Hathill on Wednesday.

Karnataka High Court Judge and Administrative Judge of Dakshina Kannada district Justice K Somashekar, High Court Judge Mohammed Nawaz, Register General Shivashankar Gowda and DK Principal and Sessions Judge Muralidhar Pai were also present during the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Later, Justice Abdul Nazeer laid the foundation stone for the second phase of judicial officers quarters on BC Road, being planned at a total cost of Rs 1 crore. Justice Nazeer will be inaugurating a legal awareness camp at Alva's College in Moodbidri on December 30. The legal awareness camp is being organised by the district legal services authority, Bar Association and Alva's Education Foundation.

