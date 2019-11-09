'SC verdict has strengthened harmony'

Pejawar Mutt pontiff Vishwesha Theertha Swami lauded the historic verdict delivered by Supreme Court in Ayodhya land dispute case and said the verdict has strengthened the harmony between the two communities.

The seer is one of the trustees of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust which operates under Vishva Hindu Parishat (Nritya Gopal Das is the president).

According to the Supreme Court’s judgement, the Centre must set up a trust and hand over the disputed site in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram Temple, he added.

“I am pleased that the judgement was pronounced in my lifetime,” swami said.

The seer will be participating in the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) peace meeting organised by Hindu saints and Muslim leaders in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Pejawar pontiff turned nostalgic while recollecting the circumstances that led to the demolition of Babri Masjid. He was twice arrested while attempting to perform prayers at the disputed site.

The seer said that he had participated in a symbolic ‘Kar Seva’, organised by VHP and other organisations.

“Suddenly there was chaos and a group of Hindu activist begun demolishing Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. I tried my best to convince and stop them from carrying out such act of violence. But we remained powerless against such high emotions,” he recollected.

Paryaya Palimaru Mutt Seer Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami also said the verdict on Ayodhya dispute was historic. “Hindus were finally assured of justice after a long wait.”