SC/ST leaders demand CCTV cameras in colonies

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 30 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 23:34 ist
A representative of the SC/ST community airs a grievance at a meeting chaired by DCP Hariram Shankar in Mangaluru.

Representatives of SC/ST communities urged the authorities to instal CCTV cameras in the SC/ST colonies in the City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

They were speaking during an SC/ST grievances meeting chaired by DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar.

CCTV cameras help to trace the miscreants during a crime, said the leaders.

Leader Premanath Ballalbagh said that frequent scuffles break out in the SC colony at Viveka Nagara in Barke station limits. There is a need to instal CCTV cameras.

Responding to it, DCP said that there is a shortage of funds in the department to instal CCTV cameras. If the public joins hands, then the cameras can be installed. 

Leader Vishwanath urged the police to direct the social welfare department to instal CCTV cameras in SC/ST colonies.

Stating there was a rise in ganja menace in SC/ST colonies, representative Anil Kumar said the police should constitute a team to check the same.

Dalit leader S P Anand said that SC/ST grievances meetings should be held in all the police stations.

The representatives also alleged that students are not given bus fare concession after 6 pm.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dinesh Kumar said that efforts are taken towards people-friendly policing.

All the grievances aired will be taken seriously, he added.

