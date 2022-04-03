SCDCC Bank posts net profit of Rs 50.08 cr

The South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank Limited has registered a profit of Rs 50.08 crore as of March 31, the highest ever so far in the history of the bank. The bank had posted Rs 33.65 crore profit during the last financial year, said SCDCC Bank President M N Rajendra Kumar.

The bank has registered a turnover of Rs 11,598 crore. The business turnover had grown by 14.87%. The target business turnover for 2022-23 was Rs 14,000 crore, he said.

The bank had collected deposits to the tune of Rs 5,649.97 crore through its 109 branches in 2021-22, said Rajendra Kumar.

He said that the bank is a forerunner in deposits collected among all DCC banks in the state. The bank had disbursed Rs 5,947.86 crore loans, including Rs 1,653.62 crore for agriculture.

The bank had achieved a 100% recovery of farm loans for 27 successive years, he added.

All the farmers possessing Mangala Kissan Credit Card accounts were given RuPay Kissan Credit cards. A total of 1,24,833 Kissan cards had been disbursed so far. In addition, 66,251 RuPay debit cards too had been issued, he said.

SCDCC Bank last year had decided to waive off the loans upto Rs 1 lakh borrowed by the farmers who died of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Accordingly, a sum of Rs 1.52 crore loan borrowed by 174 farmers who succumbed to Covid-19 has been waived off by the bank, said Rajendra Kumar.

New plans

The SCDCC Bank president said the bank plans to implement Inter Bank Mobile Payment System. With this service, all registered consumers will be able to transfer money instantly from their accounts to any other account across the country using their cell phones. Internet banking services will be introduced shortly.

‘Bank on wheel’, a mobile banking service with an ATM facility will be extended to Udupi in the month of April itself with the help of NABARD. During the inauguration of the SCDCC Bank branch in Manipal, the ‘bank on wheel’ will also be launched, he said and added that 15 new branches will be opened by the bank in the year.

The own building for the Siddapura branch in Kundapura will be taken up. Further, the bank is also planning to set up an ATM in each taluk. Already, three taluk branches have ATM facilities. The remaining 13 branches in the taluk will get ATMs shortly. The bank will also be mulling over introducing Bharath Bill Payment System (BBPS), he said.

SCDCC Bank debit cards will be issued to members of Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, he added.