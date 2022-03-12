Scheme to deliver land records to doorstep of farmers launched

District In-Charge Minister V Sunil Kumar launched a drive to deliver land and other revenue documents to the doorstep of farmers at Padumarnadu in Moodbidri hobli on Saturday.

RTCs, atlas, income and caste certificates will be delivered at the doorstep of farmers under the special drive, Sunil Kumar said while hailing the scheme as a revolutionary step.

RTCs of farmers are made available in Nadakacheri for free from Monday. The government has come to the doorstep of people, he declared.

Similar programmes were held at Kolambe village in Gurpura hobli, Konaje in Ullal hobli, Pavanje in Mulki hobli, Ammunje in Panemangalore hobli, Aryapu in Puyyur hobli, 102 Nekkiladi in Kadaba hobli, Kudyadi in Venur hobli and Aranthodu in Sullia Kasba hobli.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that all PDOs had received instructions from the chief secretary on making the programme a success.

“The district administration has a database of people who had submitted different applications at the counters. Those above 60 years will be identified under the pension scheme of the government. The income and caste certificates that were issued in 2017-18 are valid for five years. Such income and caste certificates are printed and will be given to beneficiaries,” he added.

MLA Umanatha Kotian said Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’ (collective efforts inclusive growth).

Following the footsteps of Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has initiated a scheme of delivering revenue documents to the doorstep of people, he said.

Recently, Sunil Kumar had initiated a drive to clear all pending files in government offices.

The MLA said that village accountants and PDOs should ensure that all documents like RTCs and birth certificates should reach people.

The district administration had made arrangements to distribute documents to 3.5 lakh farmers in the district. As many as 2.58 lakh Pahani, 22,468 atlas, ‌3.53 lakh caste and income certificates will reach the doorstep of the farmers.

Sources said that the scheme will benefit those who possess caste and income certificates and those who own farmland. The details of the farmers are available in PM Kisan documents.

All those who have registered under Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) will get the documents under the first phase. Those who failed to get RTC at the doorstep can collect it from Nadakacheri for free, added sources.