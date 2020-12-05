Covid: Students asked to come to school, staff booked

School authorities booked for asking students to attempt exams at school

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 05 2020, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 12:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Kaup police have booked a case against the headmistress and head of a private school for asking schoolchildren to write mock test by making them visit the school, thereby violating the Covid-19 guidelines.

Acting on a tip that SSLC students were called for the school to write the exam, Udupi Tahsildar visited the school and stopped the ongoing exam and sent the children back home.

DDPI N H Nagur told DH that Udupi BEO is expected to submit a report on Saturday. The students were asked to write the exam by the school authorities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
school
SSLC examination

What's Brewing

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

 