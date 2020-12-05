School authorities booked for asking students to attempt exams at school

The Kaup police have booked a case against the headmistress and head of a private school for asking schoolchildren to write mock test by making them visit the school, thereby violating the Covid-19 guidelines.
Acting on a tip that SSLC students were called for the school to write the exam, Udupi Tahsildar visited the school and stopped the ongoing exam and sent the children back home.
DDPI N H Nagur told DH that Udupi BEO is expected to submit a report on Saturday. The students were asked to write the exam by the school authorities.
