‘School functioning from makeshift building to get three classrooms’

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said that he has directed the PWD officials to take immediate steps to construct three classrooms for a government lower primary school that has been functioning from a dingy temporary makeshift building, at Balooru Horatti, in Mudigere taluk.

Speaking after inspecting the makeshift building, he said, “Media reports claimed that children are pursuing their studies in a congested environment. I visited the school and interacted with the students. A classroom should have natural air and light. Following landslides, the children are devoid of facilities. Funds have been sanctioned for the construction of classrooms.”

A total of 12 students are pursuing their studies in the school. Another school in the village is situated 1 km away, where 42 students are pursuing their studies.

The minister said that there are complaints of teachers in government schools failing to attend the classes on time. After the SSLC exams, a workshop for BEOs and DDPIs from across the state will be organised wherein measures will be discussed to tackle complaints against teachers.

He stressed on the need to teach Kannada mandatorily in schools.

An appeal has been made to allow teaching Kannada from class six in schools situated inside Tibetan camp.