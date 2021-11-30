'School Parliament elections'

'School Parliament elections': RO rejects candidate's nomination

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Nov 30 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 23:31 ist
Elections were held for the school parliament at the Government Lower Primary School in Mullur.

The returning officer (RO) rejected the nominations submitted by the candidates as they were not in order during the 'elections' held in Shanivarasanthe.

The notification for the elections was issued earlier and the model code of conduct was in place.

The campaigning was in full swing by the candidates. However, the returning officer rejected the nomination submitted by a candidate as the latter had distributed gifts to the voters.

This was the scene at a school parliament election held at Government Lower Primary School in Mullur village for the year 2021-22.

The election was held under the guidance of teacher C S Satish who worked as the returning officer.

All processes followed during the elections including filing nominations, deposit, scrutiny, allocation of symbols, campaigning, voting and taking of oath were followed.

Teacher Satish said that the process helped the students to know about the significance of people's votes in a democratic process.

M A Tanvi Kumari, a student of class four, was elected as the prime minister of the school parliament with the highest number of votes.

The other elected ministers were: Prateeksha - health, Milan - cleanliness, Punya - culture and Ashwin - sports.

Samridha and Vidya were elected as the directors of Science and Mathematics associations respectively.

All new ministers took the oath of office. Headmaster Manjunath was present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

School Parliament elections
Shanivarasanthe
Government Lower Primary School
Mullur village

Related videos

What's Brewing

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism

Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

 