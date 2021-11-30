'School Parliament elections': RO rejects candidate's nomination

The returning officer (RO) rejected the nominations submitted by the candidates as they were not in order during the 'elections' held in Shanivarasanthe.

The notification for the elections was issued earlier and the model code of conduct was in place.

The campaigning was in full swing by the candidates. However, the returning officer rejected the nomination submitted by a candidate as the latter had distributed gifts to the voters.

This was the scene at a school parliament election held at Government Lower Primary School in Mullur village for the year 2021-22.

The election was held under the guidance of teacher C S Satish who worked as the returning officer.

All processes followed during the elections including filing nominations, deposit, scrutiny, allocation of symbols, campaigning, voting and taking of oath were followed.

Teacher Satish said that the process helped the students to know about the significance of people's votes in a democratic process.

M A Tanvi Kumari, a student of class four, was elected as the prime minister of the school parliament with the highest number of votes.

The other elected ministers were: Prateeksha - health, Milan - cleanliness, Punya - culture and Ashwin - sports.

Samridha and Vidya were elected as the directors of Science and Mathematics associations respectively.

All new ministers took the oath of office. Headmaster Manjunath was present.