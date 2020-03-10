Schools told to complete exams by March 23

Deputy Director of Public Instruction C Nanjaiah has issued directions to the schools in the district to complete annual examinations for classes 1 to 9 before March 23 as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The examinations for Classes 1 to 5 should be conducted between March 11 and 16 and the exam for the students from Class 6 to 9 should be conducted between March 16 and 23, soon after which the summer holidays will begin.

The revised time table of the examinations has been sent to the schools on March 9.

There will be no change in the dates of the examinations for Classes 7 and 10.

The school heads have been directed to create awareness among the students on Covid-19, the DDPI added.