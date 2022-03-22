Scores of people take part in foot march against Surathkal toll plaza

The members of Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samiti and like-minded organizations participated in a foot march protest demanding the removal of the toll plaza at Surathkal on NH 66, on Tuesday.

The foot march commenced from Hejamady and culminated at Surathkal toll gate. The distance between Hejamady and Surathkal toll plazas is 9 km. The protesters raised slogans demanding the closure of the toll plaza at Surathkal.

Samiti convener Muneer Katipalla said that elected representatives and the government have been making false promises about the closure of the toll plaza for the last six years.

Though Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently promised to shift the toll plaza inside the New Mangalore Port Authority premises, the ministry has not issued any official order yet, he said.

“We do not have any objection in shifting the toll plaza to New Mangalore Port premises as claimed by DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting in Delhi recently. Our fight is against the toll at Surathkal, which we want the authorities to remove,” he added.

He said the protesters are ready to go to jail in protest against the toll plaza at Surathkal.

"The MP believes that people’s minds can be corrupted through sentiments, but through this foot march, we proved his assumptions wrong. If needed, we will hold a 48 hours protest, hold another padayatra to the office of the MP or to the NHAI office. We will intensify our protest if the tender for toll collection at Surathkal is renewed,” he added.

AICC secretary P V Mohan said the protest will be continued till the toll gate is closed.

JD(S) district vice president M B Sadashiva said the toll collection at Surathkal is an additional burden on vehicle owners and drivers.

The protesters said they will decide the future course of action against the toll shortly. All the local vehicles from Hejamady and Mulki should be given relaxation at the toll plaza in Hejamady, they demanded.

Former ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake, K Abhaychandra Jain, former MLA B A Mohiuddin Bava and leaders of various trade unions were present.