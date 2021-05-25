Scribe, three others, held for creating fake Covid negative report

The police have arrested four persons including a stringer who was allegedly involved in creating a fake Covid negative certificate for those who wish to travel to Kerala.

The arrested are Abdul Ajeej, a stringer for a Kannada daily from Siddapura in Kodagu district, K A Afzal, K A Asif from Bettadakadu and goods vehicle driver Jamsheer.

“It is mandatory to produce a Covid negative certificate not older than 72 hours for people who travel between Karnataka-Kerala. When police at Kutta check post were verifying the vehicle documents on May 24, they realised that the certificate produced by Jamsheer, the owner of goods vehicle bearing registration number KA12 B 4623 was fake, during QR code scanning,” said Kodagu Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra.

During the interrogation, Jamsheer informed the police that stringer Abdul Ajeej was creating a fake RT-PCR Covid negative certificate at his studio.

Based on the information, a team led by Circle Inspector Anoop Madappa arrested Abdul Ajeej and others on Monday night, said the superintendent of police.

The arrested were collecting money for the report.

Cases have been registered against the four in Kutta Police Station under the Epidemic Diseases Control Act.