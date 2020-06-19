'Sculptors' mistakes led to demolition of statue'

The sculptors had committed a mistake in sculpting the statue of Swamy Vivekananda which was installed on the banks of Dantaramakki Kere in Basavanahalli, said City Municipal Council former president Muthayya.

"The idea of erecting a statue was conceptualised when I was the president. I had raised funds from the donors. A sculptor from Shivamogga was asked to sculpt the statue. Later, it was handed over to local sculptor Ekantarami. As he failed to sculpt the statue properly, the work was handed over to Madhusudan from Bengaluru, who disappeared after collecting money for the same. A case has already been registered in this regard," Muthayya told mediapersons.

On the suggestion of one Ramesh of Sirimane Coffee, the work of the statue was entrusted to a contractor from Mangaluru. But he too failed to do justice to the statue. Already, Rs 35 lakh was spent on the statue, he added.

Muthayya said many had alleged that the funds raised for the creating the statue had been misused, which is far from the truth. The issue of erecting a statue was discussed in the CMC meeting. However, members had asked not to use the CMC fund for the same. "I did not avail funds from any government department for the statue," he added.

"We have demolished the erected statue. A new statue has already been sculpted in Bengaluru," he said while replying to a query.

