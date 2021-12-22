SDM PG centre organises Christmas celebrations

SDM PG centre organises Christmas celebrations

DHNS
Mangaluru,
  Dec 22 2021
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 00:00 ist

SDM College of Business Management Post Graduate Centre for Management Studies and Research organised pre-Christmas celebrations under the national integration forum recently.

Students sang Christmas Carols and enacted the birth of Jesus Christ.

SDM PG Centre Director Dr Seema S Shenoy addressed the students.

Assistant professor Dr Harshitha K, student in-charge Sushma Josline Menezes of IIMBA(A) and Sweedal Shiny Gomes of IIMBA(B) coordinated the programme.

