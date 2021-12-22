SDM PG centre organises Christmas celebrations

SDM College of Business Management Post Graduate Centre for Management Studies and Research organised pre-Christmas celebrations under the national integration forum recently.
Students sang Christmas Carols and enacted the birth of Jesus Christ.
SDM PG Centre Director Dr Seema S Shenoy addressed the students.
Assistant professor Dr Harshitha K, student in-charge Sushma Josline Menezes of IIMBA(A) and Sweedal Shiny Gomes of IIMBA(B) coordinated the programme.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics
Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries
Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling
Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26
Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace
Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?
Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch