SDM PG centre organises Christmas celebrations

SDM College of Business Management Post Graduate Centre for Management Studies and Research organised pre-Christmas celebrations under the national integration forum recently.

Students sang Christmas Carols and enacted the birth of Jesus Christ.

SDM PG Centre Director Dr Seema S Shenoy addressed the students.

Assistant professor Dr Harshitha K, student in-charge Sushma Josline Menezes of IIMBA(A) and Sweedal Shiny Gomes of IIMBA(B) coordinated the programme.