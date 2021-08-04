SDPI accuses BJP of creating unrest in Kodagu

Under the pretext of a road accident in the taluk, BJP and Sangh Pariwar leaders are trying to create unrest in Kodagu district, alleged SDPI district unit president and CMC member Mansoor Ali.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he said that the incident related to the soldier is his personal matter. But, the police had arrested the other party, after succumbing to political pressure.

The Sangh Pariwar leaders intervened unnecessarily, Mansoor alleged and pointed out that people from outside the district were asked to come to Kodagu, to hold roadblock and protest.

“Apart from creating a nuisance for people on the day of the weekly shandy in Madikeri on Friday, the protesters have delivered provocative speeches against a particular community. The BJP and Sangh Pariwar have been tainting the image of the soldiers in Kodagu,” he added.

Mansoor also criticised the Sangh Pariwar leaders for not uttering a word on the hike in the prices of essential commodities.

“Where were the leaders of BJP and Sangh Pariwar when the family of an ex-servicemen, staying in a hut in Karnangeri village were evacuated during the construction of the Zilla Panchayat village a few years ago?” he asked.

CMC member Amin Mohisin urged Madikeri City Municipal Council to take serious action against illegal establishments in the CMC limits.

A serious allegation of corruption has been made against a CMC member. The Anti-Corruption Bureau should file a case and initiate a probe into the same, he added.

SDPI general secretary Abdul Adkar, secretary Shafi and CMC member Rashid were present.