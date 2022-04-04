'SDPI created by BJP for political advantage'

Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) on Monday accused the BJP of creating SDPI in order to gain political advantage.

“Though SDPI has become a threat to the nation’s internal security, BJP though in power at Centre, state and locally has failed to ban SDPI,” Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha’s Rajesh Pavitran told reporters at Gold Finch Hotel.

Pavitran said SDPI leader Riyaz had declared at a programme on television that the Hindu Mahasabha had an alliance with SDPI during the elections.

“We will take legal action against this statement as ABHM will never compromise with its ideology,” he declared and accused the BJP of following anti-Hindu policies.

He said fake cases were being slapped on Hindus.