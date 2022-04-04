'SDPI created by BJP for political advantage'

'SDPI created by BJP for political advantage'

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 04 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 22:53 ist

Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) on Monday accused the BJP of creating SDPI in order to gain political advantage.

“Though SDPI has become a threat to the nation’s internal security, BJP though in power at Centre, state and locally has failed to ban SDPI,” Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha’s Rajesh Pavitran told reporters at Gold Finch Hotel.

Pavitran said SDPI leader Riyaz had declared at a programme on television that the Hindu Mahasabha had an alliance with SDPI during the elections.

“We will take legal action against this statement as ABHM will never compromise with its ideology,” he declared and accused the BJP of following anti-Hindu policies.

He said fake cases were being slapped on Hindus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha
BJP
political advantage

Related videos

What's Brewing

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

 