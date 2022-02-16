SDPI dares Congress to declare its stand in Assembly

SDPI state president Abdul Majeed on Wednesday dared Congress to declare its stand on the hijab issue on the floor of the Assembly.

He told reporters at the SDPI office that the Congress’s ‘soft Hindutva agenda’ will end up helping Congress dig its own grave.

Congress and JD(S) as opposition parties should strive to remove the fear that has gripped minorities, he said.

“With the hijab issue garnering international attention, Congress should display its commitment by declaring its stand on it,” he urged.