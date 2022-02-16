SDPI dares Congress to declare its stand in Assembly

SDPI dares Congress to declare its stand in Assembly

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 16 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 23:14 ist

SDPI state president Abdul Majeed on Wednesday dared Congress to declare its stand on the hijab issue on the floor of the Assembly.

He told reporters at the SDPI office that the Congress’s ‘soft Hindutva agenda’ will end up helping Congress dig its own grave.

Congress and JD(S) as opposition parties should strive to remove the fear that has gripped minorities, he said.

“With the hijab issue garnering international attention, Congress should display its commitment by declaring its stand on it,” he urged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

SDPI
dares Congress
Hijab row
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

Uber to let riders see ratings they get from drivers

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

 