SDPI leader accuses cop for uploading fake video, disciplinary action to be taken

DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar said that a notice will be issued and disciplinary action taken against a cop after SDPI leader Mohammed Shareef filed a complaint accusing the cop of uploading a fake video of the incident related to the abuse of police personnel.

A few young motorists had allegedly abused the police personnel posted at Kannur on the city's outskirts on May 27. The police had already arrested 12 persons. Three more youth were arrested by the Madiwala police for allegedly obstructing police on duty.

In a complaint to DCP, Mohammed Shareef had accused a cop attached to Kavoor station of morphing the video clipping showing youth abusing the police personnel and sharing it in his WhatsApp status.

As the case pertaining to the abusing of the police personnel was in progress, the police should have remained impartial. Instead, he with prejudiced notion has acted partially and his act is illegal, the complainant charged and urged DCP to initiate action against the cop.

Shareef had submitted the complaint along with the documents pertaining to the uploading of the status.