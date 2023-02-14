SDPI to field Nettaru's murder accused in K'taka polls

SDPI likely to field Praveen Nettaru's murder accused from Puttur in Karnataka Assembly polls

The Puttur constituency SDPI committee had decided to field Bellare from Puttur six months ago

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Feb 14 2023, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 17:23 ist
Praveen Nettaru. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is likely to field Shafi Bellare, one of the suspects in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, in the upcoming Assembly elections from Puttur constituency.

A video of SDPI state president Abdul Majeed announcing Bellare's candidature at a convention in Puttur has been doing the rounds on social media. The party, however, is yet to make an official announcement. 

SDPI Dakshina Kannada District General Secretary Anwar Sadath Bajathoor told DH that the party has plans to field Shafi Bellare from Puttur. “We had given two to three names, including that of Shafi Bellare, to the central committee to finalise. The official announcement in this regard is likely to be made within a week. The SDPI will contest all the Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada district,” he said.

The Puttur constituency SDPI committee had decided to field Bellare from Puttur six months ago.

Shafi, who was serving as the SDPI state secretary, was arrested in connection with the murder of Nettaru.

National president M K Faizy will make an official announcement shortly, SDPI Puttur constituency president Ibrahim Sagar said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
India News

