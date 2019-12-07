SDPI protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill

SDPI members staged a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill, in front of DC’s office in Madikeri on Saturday.

The protesters said, “The Citizenship Amendment Bill is against the aspirations of the Constitution.”

SDPI State Committee member Ameen Mohisin accused the Centre of engaging in hate politics. Citizenship should not be decided based on religion in a secular country like India. Equal opportunities should be given for all.”

There are a few loopholes in the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The bill is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha shortly. It has been prepared keeping in mind the Muslims of the country, which is condemnable, he added.

“The bill is an agenda of the RSS. It is a conspiracy of the BJP-government to declare India as Hindu Rashtra,” he alleged.

He said the Centre should have gathered the opinion of the public before bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

SDPI district president Aboobakkar said, “The controversial bill grants citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Considering religion as a basis for granting citizenship is a dangerous trend. The Centre is planning to table the bill in the Lok Sabha on December 9.”