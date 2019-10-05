SDPI to lay siege to DC’s office on Oct 11

Condemning the indifferent attitude of the state government and the district administration towards the flood victims, SDPI will picket the deputy commissioner’s office on October 11 as a mark of protest, said SDPI district President T H Aboobakar.

Addressing reporters recently, Aboobakar said that many people have lost their houses in Cheriyaparambu, Balamuri, Kondangeri, Kattemadu, Karadigodu and Guhya.

But, they are deprived of compensation, he said and alleged that apart from providing Rs 10,000 to some victims, the elected representatives of the region and the officials have not done anything to provide rehabilitation to the needy.

SDPI state committee member Amin Mohisin said that the Central government has no concern for the people in the state.

SDPI district unit vice president K G Peter, District committee general secretary Abdulla Adkar, secretary Ahmed Kabir and Madikeri unit president Mansoor were present in the press meet.