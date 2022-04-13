SDPI wave black flags at CM's convoy

Alleging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s silence on the charges of commission against Minister K S Eshwarappa and also the death of contractor Santosh Patil, the members of SDPI waved black flags at the chief minister’s convoy bound towards Bantwal from Mangaluru, at Valacchil on Wednesday.

The chief minister was on his way to a BJP workers’ meeting at Bantara Bhavana in Bantwal. As the convoy reached Valacchil, the SDPI workers entered the road and waved the black flags.