SDPI wave black flags at CM's convoy

SDPI wave black flags at CM's convoy

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 13 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 22:45 ist

Alleging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s silence on the charges of commission against Minister K S Eshwarappa and also the death of contractor Santosh Patil, the members of SDPI waved black flags at the chief minister’s convoy bound towards Bantwal from Mangaluru, at Valacchil on Wednesday.

The chief minister was on his way to a BJP workers’ meeting at Bantara Bhavana in Bantwal. As the convoy reached Valacchil, the SDPI workers entered the road and waved the black flags.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SDPI
black flags
chief minister’s convoy
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

 