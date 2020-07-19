Sea erosion continues at Kaup, Padubidri

Sea erosion continued at Padubidri, Ermal, Ucchila and Kaup beaches on Sunday.

The sea erosion at Padubidri beach had intensified, further damaging a concrete retaining wall and interlock. An electricity pole is also facing the threat of being washed away.

Kaup beach is also facing the threat of sea erosion. High tides have been lashing the shore and the concrete retaining wall. The sea erosion at Kadipatna too has increased. On the other hand, the rain had receded in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

Owing to high tide, the road connecting Ucchila end point in Someshwara is facing the threat of getting washed away.

The sea erosion has intensified at Kaiko, Kileriyanagara, Seaground, near Someshwara Temple and Someshwara Ucchila. The waves threatened to wash away a few houses also. The boulders dumped to check sea erosion were being washed away by the strong waves.