Sea erosion in DK: Eight families shifted

With the sea getting fiercer in Ullal and Uchchila–Someshwara, officials have shifted residents of eight houses to safer locations on Wednesday.

Three houses – belonging to Maimuna, Iqbal and Zohara – at Kaiko, Kiliriyanagara, were completely damaged on Tuesday night. The toilet building of a resort and sheds constructed at Uchchila Kote were partially washed away by the intensity of the sea.

The locals alleged that the sea wall constructed at Mukkacheri in the last week of May is unscientific. Rough waves have already taken a toll on the sea wall.

On the other hand, however, the families are not ready to shift to the relief camp opened by the Ullal City Municipal Council at the Community Hall in Ullal. The families fear lack of privacy for women and proper toilet facilities. They have, instead, moved to their relatives’ houses.

Sleepless nights

Abbas, a resident, said, “We are living in fear daily and spend sleepless nights. All of a sudden, the sea became rough.” The house of Aboobakar was partially damaged at Uchchila–Someshwara.

A total of 24 Home Guards have been deployed in the areas affected by sea erosion from Wednesday. Three each will be deployed at eight locations on the stretch from Ullal to Uchchila – Someshwara. The Home Guards will ensure that no one will venture into the sea.

The local residents alleged that the construction of berms to tackle sea erosion has only resulted in the erosion intensifying at Someshwara and Rudrapade. Eight berms should have been laid to the north of Ullal. With the rain setting in, the work has been halted. The semi-permanent sea wall at Uchchila has collapsed. Over 10 houses in the area also are facing threat of collapse.

Udupi

The sea is rough in Udupi too, following the depression in the Arabian Sea. With huge waves lashing the shore, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The sea water has started surging into the houses at Padukere near Udyavara Gram Panchayat. Udupi Zilla Panchayat president Dinakar Babu, tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar and others visited the spot.

Kasargod

The erosion has intensified in Moosodi and Sharada Nagara of Uppala in Kasargod district.

The officials have shifted two families to safer areas. The houses of fishing labourers Shakuntala Salian, Sunanda and Shashikala are facing threat of getting washing away by the waves. Several trees have been washed away at Moosodi.

The compound wall of a guest houses has collapsed. A high tension line at Berike in Uppala is also facing threat of getting washed away in the water.

Rain

Intermittent light shower continued to lash Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia taluks experienced rain. In the last 24 hours – ending 8 am on Wednesday – Dakshina Kannada received an average of 17.8 mm rain, with Bantwal getting 28.6 mm and Mangaluru getting 18.7 mm rain.

A huge tree uprooted and fell on a house at Balli in Mulooru village of Gurupura on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The house belonging to Chandrashekhar Poojary. The walls of the house has been damaged.

Udupi, Kundapur, Byndoor, Hebri, Brahmavar, and Hiriyadka too experienced heavy downpour. With the work of the City Municipality proving shoddy, rainwater flowed on to the road in Manipal and Udupi, thus inconveniencing the motorists.

Following gusty wind, several branches of trees fell on the roads in several parts of Udupi district. Power supply was disrupted at several places. Tourists have been advised not to venture into the sea.