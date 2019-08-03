Sea erosion intensifies in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Sea erosion has intensified at Padubidri, Ucchila and Yermal in Udupi district and Chitrapura Kulai in Mangaluru.

The concrete structure constructed by tourism department on the shore at Nadipatna in Padubidri has been partially damaged. If the sea erosion intensifies, then there are chances of a stage, constructed nearby, also getting damaged, the residents said.

Sea erosion has intensified near the house of one Kadipatna Lakshman Salian. Trees on the shore are getting washed away. A fishing boat shed and fisheries road are also under threat of destruction. The sea is rough during night, they added.

Sea erosion has intensified near Sri Vishnu Bhajana Mandira at Nadipatna and also near the house of one Sudhakar Rao in Madhwanagara. Several coconut trees owned by one Meera Karkera have been washed away at Bada Yermal.

Kaup Tahsildar Isak Mohammed visited the affected areas in Bada Yermal. The sea erosion on Thursday had intensified at Mukka near Surathkal. Boulders have been used to check sea erosion from Surathkal to Mukka.

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty said that sand bags would be used as a temporary measure to check sea erosion.