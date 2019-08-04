Sea erosion wreaks havoc at Padubidri beach

Sea erosion continued to wreak havoc at Padubidri beach on Sunday. The interlocks laid by the tourism department have been washed away by the waves.

High swell waves that have been lashing the coast for the last three days have damaged electricity poles installed at the beach.

According to local residents the clearing of mangroves at Nadipatna in Padubidri as part of Blue Flag beach project has led to high sea erosion. The mangroves check sea erosion. Clearing of mangroves to beautify the beach has resulted in increased sea erosion, they added.

The intensity of erosion has risen at Kadipatna and Nadipatna. Several coconut trees belonging to Raghu Salian in Kadipatna have been washed away. A shed and fisheries road in Kadipatna are also facing threat of erosion.

The authorities concerned have started dumping huge boulders at Ucchila and Yermal to check sea erosion. Bajrang Dal President Yogish Salian urged the district administration to initiate measures to check sea erosion.