Sea of devotees at Talacauvery on Theerthodbhava

Devotees thronged Talacauvery in large numbers, on the auspicious occasion of the Theerthodbhava, on Sunday.

The district administration had imposed several restrictions on the programme. However, after strong opposition from the devotees, the restrictions were cleared.

Mother Cauvery gushed out of the ‘Theerthakundike’ at 1.12 pm with a delay of one minute from the scheduled time.

Devotees raised victory slogans to Mother Cauvery on the occasion. The priests splashed ‘Theertha’ on the devotees. The people carried the water in containers.

Devotees had started gathering at Talacauvery since morning. Special pujas such as 'Kunkumarchane' and 'Pushparchane' were carried out by priests Gururaja Acharya and Prashant Acharya. Special ornamentation was offered to the idol of Mother Cauvery.

The ‘Bhandara’ was brought by the Kodi family from Bhagamandala.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the devotees were not allowed to take a dip in the pond. Entry to Brahmagiri too was restricted.

As the time of the Theerthodbhava was nearing, the people thronged Talacauvery, which resulted in a huge crowd. The people did not pay heed to the requests made by the organisers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

As some people mounted pressure on the policemen to allow them to go to the pond, an argument took place between the police and the devotees.

As many as 450 police personnel were deployed on security duty. The movement of vehicles from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery was restricted after 11 am.

Minister Narayana Gowda visited Talacauvery and collected the sacred water from the origin of River Cauvery.

He said he offered a prayer, seeking prosperity to the state.

People of Mandya are indebted to Mother Cauvery, he added.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Veena Achaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and others were present. The absence of Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary was noted.

Members of Kodava Yuva Sanghatane, Kodava Riders’ Association, Kodava Makkada Koota and Kodava Yuva Okkoota and Akhila Kodava Samaja took out a padayatra from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery.

Cauvery Ekikarana Ranga had arranged breakfast and mass meals for devotees.