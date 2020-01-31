Sea of devotees witnesses ‘Brahmakalashabhisheka’

A sea of devotees witnessed 'Brahmakalashabhisheka' at Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel on Thursday.

Hundreds of people had begun to line up since morning, in order to catch a glimpse of the special ritual held once in 12 years.

The Brahmakalashabhisheka was performed in the auspicious hours of Meena Lagna at 9.37 am. 'Avasruta Bali', 'Maha Pooje' and 'Palla Pooje' were held, as part of Brahmakalashotsava, prior to the distribution of mass meals.

'Shani Yaaga', the sacred fire ritual, 'Sahasra Chandika Saptashati Parayana' and 'Koti Japa Yajna' were also performed during the day.

'Navagraha Vana' and 'Nakshatra Vana' were also established on the temple premises. A variety of saplings representing different planets were planted in the 'Rashi Vana' as a part of the religious ritual.

'Koti Japa Yajna' and 'Saptashati Parayana' were held. 'Ratha Kalashabisheka', 'Maharathotsava', 'Bhootabali' and 'Kavata Bandhana' were conducted in the evening.

The rituals witnessed an overwhelming response from the devotees who continued to swell throughout the day. Volunteers were seen attempting to discipline the devotees at the temple and at the venue of mass meals. Metal barricades were placed on the streets and within the temple premises to streamline movement of the crowd.

A lot of devotees carried out voluntary work in the kitchen by sorting and slicing vegetables, to fulfilling their vows to the presiding deity, Goddess Durgaparameshwari.

Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel too joined the volunteers in slicing vegetables in the kitchen.

The volunteers distributed watermelons, 'Panaka' and buttermilk among the devotees to provide relief from the scorching heat. In fact the refreshments were donated by other devotees as part of their service (seve) to the deity, temple sources added.

Drawn more by curiosity, people also visited 'Ugrana', godown, where hundreds of sacks containing rice, vegetables, fruits, pulses, jaggery and oil cans were stocked.