Second Covid-19 death in DK

A 75-year-old woman (Patient Number 432) from Bantwal passed away hours after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday evening.

With this, Dakshina Kannada district has recorded two deaths due to Covid-19 so far.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, the woman, who died without responding to the treatment on Thursday, is the mother-in-law of Patient (P) 390, who died on April 19 of Covid-19.

The woman, who was being treated for a stroke at a private hospital in Mangaluru, was shifted to ICU at Wenlock Hospital on April 22. She had suffered a stroke on March 18.

After the death of P390, the officials had sealed Kasba in Bantwal Pete where her house is situated. All her primary contacts were traced and quarantined.

Kasba has been declared as containment zone. The district administration has shifted 49 people from the containment zone, including 10 more on April 22, to an isolation facility at Surathkal.

The DC has designated Bantwal tahsildar Rashmi V as the incident commander for Kasba to oversee the implementation of the lockdown.

Of 17 cases reported, 12 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals. P409, who had tested positive, continues to remain on the ventilator at Wenlock Hospital. P409 is the neighbour of the deceased P390.

Active containment zone

With the confirming of a positive case, the district administration has declared the area where the First Neuro Hospital is situated (where the patient was undergoing treatment for stroke) at Kannur in Padil as an active containment zone for P432. The decision was taken under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, the DC said.

The boundaries of the containment zone are Kannada Gudde in the East, Ramanatha Kripa rice mill in West, NH 73 in North and a gutter in South. There are two residential houses and five shops in the containment zone.

Further, five kilometres from the containment zone has been declared as a buffer zone which extends up to Kallapu in East, Kudupu in West, Farangipete in North and Falnir in South. There are 41,900 houses in the buffer zone, with 1,808 shops/offices and 1,82,500 population. For the effective implementation of control measures, Mangaluru tahsildar will be the Incident Commander, the DC explained.

As per the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, Covid-19 Regulations 2020 and under Section 65 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the DC has declared First Neuro Hospital as a supervised isolation centre in the district.

‘No relaxation’

Meanwhile, District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that lockdown will continue without any relaxation till May 3. The public can purchase vegetables and grocery items daily from 7 am to 12 noon, he added.