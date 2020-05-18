Second repatriation flight from Dubai lands at MIA

The second repatriation Air India flight with 178 passengers from Dubai landed at Mangalore International Airport on Monday at 7.55 pm.

The stranded Kannadigas were airlifted under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission. This is the second flight that landed at Mangaluru with the repatriates. Of the 179 passengers who landed on May 12, 21 had tested positive for coronavirus.

The district administration had arranged health check for passengers who had arrived from Dubai. The throat swab samples of passengers will be collected on Tuesday.

All passengers were supplied with food and water on their arrival, said airport sources.

Twitter campaign

In the meantime, a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #BringBackSaudiKannadigas and #BringBackGulfKannadigas was launched on Monday.

The campaign was launched on social media to condemn the state government and the Centre's apathy towards Kannadiga NRIs.

Those in need of help including pregnant women, senior citizens, cancer and heart patients and those who had lost jobs were given priority.

A tweet declared that many people had lost their jobs, visas had expired, many pregnant women were denied proper health care.

Please bring them back to their motherland! #BringBackSaudiKannadigas #BringBackGulfKannadigas urged the Tweet.