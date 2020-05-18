Second repatriation flight from Dubai lands at MIA

Second repatriation flight from Dubai lands at MIA

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 18 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 23:41 ist
File photo

The second repatriation Air India flight with 178 passengers from Dubai landed at Mangalore International Airport on Monday at 7.55 pm.

The stranded Kannadigas were airlifted under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission. This is the second flight that landed at Mangaluru with the repatriates. Of the 179 passengers who landed on May 12, 21 had tested positive for coronavirus.

The district administration had arranged health check for passengers who had arrived from Dubai. The throat swab samples of passengers will be collected on Tuesday.

All passengers were supplied with food and water on their arrival, said airport sources.

Twitter campaign

In the meantime, a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #BringBackSaudiKannadigas and #BringBackGulfKannadigas was launched on Monday.

The campaign was launched on social media to condemn the state government and the Centre's apathy towards Kannadiga NRIs.

Those in need of help including pregnant women, senior citizens, cancer and heart patients and those who had lost jobs were given priority.

A tweet declared that many people had lost their jobs, visas had expired, many pregnant women were denied proper health care.

Please bring them back to their motherland! #BringBackSaudiKannadigas #BringBackGulfKannadigas urged the Tweet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangalore International Airport
Mangaluru
Dubai
Vande Bharat Mission

What's Brewing

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 