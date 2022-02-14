Section 144 imposed near educational institutions in DK

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 00:57 ist

As a precautionary measure to maintain peace, law and order in the Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of schools and colleges in the district from 6 am of February 14 to 6 pm of February 19.

The order is being imposed following a request by Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

Gathering of more than five persons, protest, shouting slogans and holding procession is banned in the area.

Further, possessing and transporting weapons, collecting stones and explosives is banned.

The order also stated that making derogatory remarks against government institutes/organisations and officers are banned.

The deputy commissioner further said that the direction of the High Court should be strictly adhered to.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has also imposed Section 144 under CrPC within a 200-metre radius of schools and colleges coming under City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Section 144
prohibitory orders clamped
Dakshina Kannada
Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V

