Secular values make lives meaningful, says writer

Building a healthy society is the responsibility of every citizen, said writer Dr Kalegowda Nagawara.

He was speaking after releasing the works ‘Mouna Kaniveya Santa’, ‘Ashwathara Katha Sahitya’, ‘Giriseemeya Hadu-Padu’ and ‘Kannada Sahityakke Kodagine Koduge’, by Dr J Somanna, principal of Vijayalakshmi PU College, Balele, during a programme organised by Zilla Lekhakara Mattu Kalavidara Balaga at Press Club on Wednesday.

Dr Kalegowda said, “Society would have both positive and negative aspects. It is not good to highlight only the negative aspects. One should lead secular lives in the real sense to be peaceful.”

Kodagu has contributed immensely to literature. In Kodagu, men and women are respected equally, he said and recalled the incident where writer Kodagina Gowramma gave away her gold jewellery to Gandhiji when the latter visited the district, towards the freedom fight.

"Gandhiji’s eyes filled with tears when he narrated the incident at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri. The Father of the Nation had also narrated the same incident of Gowramma’s generosity and patriotism in his speeches in Puttur and Sullia,” said Dr Kalegowda Nagawara.

He further said that a discussion will be held with the district administration towards utilising grants for the preservation of folklore literature.

The writer also felt there is a need to preserve the environment of Kodagu.

Railway connectivity will have a negative impact on nature, he added.

Social activist V P Shashidhar said that writer Dr J Somanna has captured the essence of the primitives of the district, in his works.

Zilla Lekhakara Mattu Kalavidara Balaga president Keshava Kamath said that the association has been organising a literary event each month.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the programmes were held online, he added.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat former president T P Ramesh, SNDP Kodagu Union president V K Lokesh and others were present.

A programme of light songs was held on the occasion.