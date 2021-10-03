Security stepped up at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve: MLA

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah inaugurated the outpost and new welcome arch of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, built at a cost of Rs 9 lakh, on the occasion of the 67th Wildlife Week on Sunday.

He said that the security has been upgraded with the new facility, so as to prevent the trespassing of people into the reserve forest. CCTV cameras have also been installed at the entrance.

Bopaiah also directed the forest department officials to take necessary measures to provide accessibility to fodder and water for elephants, bison and other herbivorous animals.

Saplings that provide fodder for such animals should be planted inside the forest area, he said.

“This will prevent the wild animals sneaking into human habitations, in search of food. Steps should also be taken to prevent the harm caused to the agriculturists living near the forests," he added.

The MLA also inaugurated two safari tempo taxis for the benefit of visitors at Nagarahole. He also went on a safari in the new vehicle.

State Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve director D Mahesh Kumar, Nagarahole wildlife sub division ACF K P Gopal, Hunsur forest division ACF Satish and others were present.