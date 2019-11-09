Security strengthened in Dakshina Kannada

The security was strengthened across Dakshina Kannada and in Commissionerate jurisdiction, following the pronouncement of judgement on Ayodhya dispute in Dakshina Kannada district.

Additional police personnel were deployed at the sensitive areas and Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha himself carried out area domination in Ullal, Kudroli, Surathkal, Jokatte, Mulki and other areas.

As a precautionary measure, the commissioner of police had declared Section 144 under CrPC in the Commissionerate jurisdiction till 6 am of Sunday. All the vehicles entering Mangaluru were monitored at inter-state check posts. No procession or Vijayotsava was permitted. The burning of effigy was also prohibited.

He also warned of strict action against those spreading provocative messages on social media.

Superintendent of Police Dr B M Laxmi Prasad said that five platoons of KSRP have been deployed in the district police jurisdiction. Eight check posts have been opened and vehicles are being checked. Police are on high alert at Bantwal, Farangipet, Kaikamba, Salethooru, Kanyana, Vittal and other areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has clamped Section 144 in the entire district. She has ordered for the closure of all the shops in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks selling crackers.