Security strengthened in Dakshina Kannada

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 09 2019, 23:13pm ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 23:18pm ist
Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha takes part in area domination in a sensitive area in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction on Saturday.

The security was strengthened across Dakshina Kannada and in Commissionerate jurisdiction, following the pronouncement of judgement on Ayodhya dispute in Dakshina Kannada district.

Additional police personnel were deployed at the sensitive areas and Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha himself carried out area domination in Ullal, Kudroli, Surathkal, Jokatte, Mulki and other areas.

As a precautionary measure, the commissioner of police had declared Section 144 under CrPC in the Commissionerate jurisdiction till 6 am of Sunday. All the vehicles entering Mangaluru were monitored at inter-state check posts. No procession or Vijayotsava was permitted. The burning of effigy was also prohibited.

He also warned of strict action against those spreading provocative messages on social media.

Superintendent of Police Dr B M Laxmi Prasad said that five platoons of KSRP have been deployed in the district police jurisdiction. Eight check posts have been opened and vehicles are being checked. Police are on high alert at Bantwal, Farangipet, Kaikamba, Salethooru, Kanyana, Vittal and other areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has clamped Section 144 in the entire district. She has ordered for the closure of all the shops in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks selling crackers.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
security strengthened
Dakshina Kannada
Commissionerate jurisdiction
pronouncement of judgement
Ayodhya dispute
Comments (+)
 