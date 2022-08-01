Security to be strengthened along Dakshina Kannada borders: DG and IGP Praveen Sood

As a step towards strengthening security in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) Praveen Sood said that surveillance, both human and technological, will be strengthened in the border areas, in addition to setting up check posts.

“I have discussed it with DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar and DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane on the issue. Men will be deployed at the check posts and in the long run physical structures will also be built for the check post, to provide basic facilities for the men who are posted at the check posts. The police will keep an eye on the movement of vehicles to the district. The law-abiding citizens need not worry about the check posts. The stepping up of surveillance is to keep an eye on dangerous elements entering the district and creating problems in the district. We have to keep a watch,” he told mediapersons.

Also Read | Peace committee meeting held in Dakhsina Kannada amid growing communal tension

"There are 40 motorable roads connecting Dakshina Kannada district at the border. The check posts will be set up not only at the main entry points to the district but also in the interior areas in the long run,” Sood added.

Increasing police strength

Stating that the number of personnel in the Dakshina Kannada police is low, the DG and IGP said that he will send a proposal immediately to the state government to sanction at least 150 police personnel to the DK police team. The sanctioned strength of the DK police will be increased. A few stations have very small numbers of police personnel.

“Already I have issued an order for enhancing 50 posts to District Armed Police. While in the Commissionerate limits, steps will be taken to fill the vacancies,” he said.

