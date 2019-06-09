Sediyapu award presented to Dr N T Bhat

Multi-lingual expert Dr N T Bhat said that a translator plays a major role while translating the copy from one language to another language.

He was addressing the gathering after receiving the Sediyapu Krishna Bhat Award at a programme organised by Rastrakavi Govind Pai Research Centre and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in MGM College on Saturday.

Bhat emphasised the need to put in extra efforts and translate the works along with the meaning and emotions. An in-depth knowledge and intense hold on the subject is the need of the hour.

He said although he had done many translations, he still feels that there is still much to achieve.

The veteran scientist,

K P Rao, in his felicitation letter said that Bhat is an outstanding personality who has contributed immensely to the field of literature and academic knowledge.

Nonagenarian critic

Dr Erya Lakshminarayan Alva said Sediypau was an intellectual who had dedicated himself to the field of research, art and culture and literature.

He also emphasised on the need to instil a passion for literature among youth. The bonding towards the literature strengthens the human relations.

Dr Padekallu Vishnu Bhat delivered a talk on ‘Chandasamputa’ authored by Sediyapu.