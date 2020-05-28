Seeds in demand after youth ‘return to their roots’

A few youth from Udupi district, who have returned to their villages due to lockdown, are now showing interest in farming.

The problems they faced during the lockdown and the uncertainty over future has made many to return to their roots.

According to an estimate, more than 20,000 people from the district had gone to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and other cities in search of green pastures and were working in hotels, garments and factories.

Following the lockdown, many are jobless and are penniless. A few have already lost their jobs. After returning to their native, some youth have decided to take up farming and are getting ready to till the farmland as a preparation for monsoon.

With the youth taking up farming, the demand for seeds have increased. Normally, the demand for seeds is less during the first week of May. This year, the demand has increased during the first week of May itself, said Agriculture department Joint Director Kempe Gowda.

“More than 1,200 quintals of seeds were sold in the first two weeks of May.”

Youth have shown interest in showing cultivating jasmine, vegetables and taking up dairy farming, officials said.

Further, Raitha Samparka Kendras in the district have been receiving calls from youngsters seeking information on suitable paddy crop, requirement of seeds per acre, yield per acre and other details pertaining to the farming. A few have visited the Kendra to get information.

Farmer Manjunath said, "Rs 15,000 is spent on per acre of paddy cultivation. This year, all the members of the family are engaged in the farming. As a result, dependence on labourers will be reduced, which will help in fetching more income."

Ranjith, who was working in a hotel in Bengaluru, said, "I used to earn Rs 15,000. After all the expenses, I could save only Rs 5,000. I did not get any income for the last two months. It looks like it will take long time for hotel industry to return to normalcy. I have decided to take up farming at home by helping my parents."